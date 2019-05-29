Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

2 small planes crash in mid-air near Florida airpark; 1 dead

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities say two small planes collided in air near a Florida airpark, killing one man and injuring another.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Dylan Bryan said 77-year-old David Dollarhide had just taken off in a two-seat kit plane near Haller Airpark in Green Cove Springs on Wednesday morning when he hit a plane piloted by 74-year-old Robert Woolley that was already in the air.

Bryan says Dollarhide's plane went down near the Clay County Fairgrounds, several miles (kilometers) north of the airpark, while Woolley's crashed into a wooded area closer to the airpark.

The wreckage of one of the small planes that crashed over Florida.

The wreckage of one of the small planes that crashed over Florida. (WJAX via NNS)

Dollarhide was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan says both pilots lived near the private airfield, which did not have a control tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.