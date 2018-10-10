Florida shopping center shooting leaves 2 dead; shooter fled, police say

Two people were killed and two others wounded Tuesday night in a shooting at a Florida shopping center, authorities said.

The shooting at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers didn’t appear to be random, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

A woman at the scene said she was celebrating her birthday when someone shot her husband in the chest and killed her son, WBBH-TV of Fort Myers reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the husband was among the dead.

The suspect appeared to have fled the scene, authorities said. Information about the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and found the victims, Marceo said. Their identities weren’t immediately released, and Marceno didn’t give more information.

“It was really scary. There were a couple of dead bodies. They had covered them up already and there were like 10 police cars and EMTs,” Denise Mazzitti, who witnessed the shooting, told WBBH-TV.

The wounded victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. Marceno said more information would be released later.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers urged anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.