Coronavirus
Florida man threatened to shoot up supermarket because not enough people were wearing masks: police

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
A 62-year-old Florida man was arrested this week, accused of threatening to shoot up a local Publix supermarket because there weren't enough people there wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Kovner, of Sebring, made the alleged threat in a Facebook post.

Robert Kovner, 62, of Sebring, Florida, was arrested for allegedly a mass shooting at a local supermarket because not enough people were wearing masks.

Robert Kovner, 62, of Sebring, Florida, was arrested for allegedly a mass shooting at a local supermarket because not enough people were wearing masks. (Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

They said Kovner threatened a mass shooting because he was upset that not enough people, in his opinion, were wearing masks outside. Officials did not disclose the Publix location.

Kovner was arrested Tuesday and booked with making a written threat of a mass shooting, a second-degree felony in Florida, said the sheriff’s office.

“We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “It’s not a joke. It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime. We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail.”

As of Thursday morning, Florida has recorded more than 22,500 positive coronavirus cases and at least 614 people have died. On April 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to curb the rate of infection.

The CDC recommends people wear masks while traveling outside of their home.

