Florida shooting caught on camera was ‘an apparent road rage incident,’ police say

Authorities in Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Wednesday who allegedly fired at another vehicle during what police described as an apparent road rage incident. The shooting was captured on dashcam video.

The incident, which led to the arrest of Christino Aquino, occurred during the other man’s evening commute home, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday.

The man ultimately called 911 after spotting “a suspicious vehicle” that repeatedly flashed “its high-beam headlights in his rear-view mirror” and followed him towards his Marion Oaks neighborhood, authorities said.

Aquino was allegedly operating the vehicle in question – a white Mazda 4-door SUV – and a woman was riding in the passenger seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim was able to get behind Aquino’s vehicle so he could begin giving the suspect’s tag number to dispatchers when Aquino started shooting at the victim,” the post said. “The victim was unharmed but his car was struck by several bullets.”

Two deputies went to Aquino’s home and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said, noting that he “matched the suspect’s description” and had the suspected vehicle.

“Aquino declined to make a statement about the incident, but the female passenger told deputies that Aquino followed the victim’s vehicle to ‘see what he wanted,’” the Facebook post said. “She also stated that she saw Aquino holding the gun but did not know if he fired it or not.”

However, the other man told authorities that he didn’t know the suspect or know what would’ve prompted the encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aquino was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Marion County Jail on a $2,000 bond, authorities said. Online jail records on Thursday showed that Aquino remained in custody and was due in court on Saturday morning.