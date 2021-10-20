Florida sheriff to killers as murder rate soars: 'Chill out, drink a 7UP, eat a MoonPie'

A Florida sheriff had an interesting response to the heightened murder rates in Polk County, FL during the second half of the year.

"Just chill out, drink a 7up, eat a MoonPie, quit murdering people," said Sheriff Grady Juddy on Tuesday.

"What’s that all about? Just calm down. Quit murdering your friends and your family, Judd continued. "I know that’s a novel idea for some people," Sheriff Judd said. "Our murder rate is up while our total crime rate is down but even in the demand for service, we see the angst."

FLORIDA DEPUT SHOT IN PENSACOLA; SUSPECT KILLED, AUTHORITIES SAY

WFLA reports that 34 people have been killed from homicidal deaths, first and second degree murders and officer-involved shootings.

Back in September, a former U.S. Marine allegedly shot and killed four strangers and a baby in their home. Later that month, WFLA reports that a Pennsylvania man working temporarily at Publix Supermarkets' corporate office went on a killing rampage, murdering 3 of his co-workers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Polk County Sheriff's office cites that the number of homicides in 2021 currently matches the number from all of 2020. In 2019 and 2018, 19 and 27 people were killed respectively.

Another recently reported Polk City incident involved a 39-year-old Texas man who killed his 74-year-old adopted aunt with a box of tile and buried her.