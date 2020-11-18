Florida teens bragged about killing victim they lured sex, sheriff says

Two teens in Florida were charged in connection to the killing of a young man they plotted to kill for "street cred," according to reports.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Angel Lobato and his brother, 19-year-old Jo “JoJo” Lobato, for the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Danne Frazier.

“These two brothers are pure evil in the flesh," Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. "Danne Frazier was just a good kid, trying to comfort someone he met online. They murdered him just so they would have ‘street cred.’ I have no words for this kind of evil. My heart goes out to Danne’s family. They raised a good young man, and they don’t deserve this. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure these suspects are locked up for the rest of their lives.”

According to the sheriff's office, the brothers "confessed to a coordinated and planned attack, which included robbing and then killing Frazier."

The sheriff's office said an autopsy showed Frazier had a skull fracture and a broken piece of a knife blade in his neck.

Judd said the two "planned this murder for about three weeks."

The 21-year-old from Winter Haven was found dead in a Lake Wales orange grove nearly a week after his family reported him missing on November 4.

Frazier left his job at the Publix warehouse in Lakeland at 2 a.m. and was last seen getting gas at the Wawa on Edgewood Drive about 20 minutes later.

The brothers lured the victim using the internet to his death with promises of sex, according to police affadavits.

“Jo was supposed to distract the victim when they were parked by wanting to kiss and then stab the victim,” police records stated.

“Jo advised he attempted to distract the victim and choke him but he and the victim began to fight and the victim attempted to ‘tase’ him with a stun gun," the police records said. "Jo advised he placed the victim in a headlock and ‘choked him out.’”

They tried to push the victim out of the car but his body didn’t fall out.

“At that time, Angel struck the victim in the back of the head numerous times with the bat.”

They then drove to the spot where the body was dumped.

“Angel advised Jo told him to cut the victim’s neck while they were driving,:" according to the police records. "Angel advised he leaned into the backseat and cut the victim’s neck with the knife Jo had been armed with. Angel advised he cut the victim’s neck several times.”

Jojo Lobato is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, giving a false report to law enforcement, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft motor vehicle and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Angel Lobato is facing charges of deadly robbery with a firearm, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, grand theft motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Neither brother is eligible for bail.