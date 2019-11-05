Florida school cop accused of slamming elementary school student to ground: police

A Florida school cop was arrested Tuesday after he was seen on a video appearing to slam an elementary school student to the floor, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The tape was made Sept. 25 at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

It shows a 15-year-old female student milling about in a room. That's when an officer appears to grab her by the neck and pin her to the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear what had transpired or what was said before the altercation.

"The byproduct of his actions were deplorable," Tony said. "They were uncalled for and they violated multiple policies just on the optics."

The officer, 38-year-old Deputy Willard Miller, turned himself in on Tuesday morning on one count of child abuse without great bodily harm – a third-degree felony, Tony said.

Miller has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation, WPLG 10 reported, citing Tony.

"I'm tired of it," Tony said. "I don't want to spend time standing here about disciplinary actions for a very small population of people who break outside of what they're supposed to be doing. But I'm going to fix it."