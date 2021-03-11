Florida school bus T-boned with kids onboard as driver blows stop sign, video shows

Florida dashboard video shows a school bus loaded with children careening on two wheels after a blue SUV T-boned it in Lehigh Acres Wednesday morning.

"VERY fortunate there were no serious injuries involved," state police said on Twitter while sharing the video. "Car ran a stop sign & collided with a school bus transporting children this morning in Lehigh Acres. Please drive cautiously at all times & abide by all traffic laws!"

Although there were no serious injuries according to police, local Lehigh Acres Gazette reported that two children suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital.

The video shows the bus tipping over onto its driver-side wheels after impact, settling back on the pavement after a close call with an oncoming vehicle.

A cloud of dust clears and the SUV appears to have spun around off the road, coming to a stop on a patch of grass inside the shoulder.

The blue vehicle appears not even to have slowed down before it enters the intersection and smashes in to the side of the bus. The driver received a ticket, according to local reports.

Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers in Lee County. It has a population of around 123,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

School buses are actually "the safest vehicle on the road," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Your child is much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car," according to the administration.