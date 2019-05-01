Florida residents posing as detectives end up in jail cell with ‘partner’ they were trying to rescue, police say

Two Florida residents who police say attempted to get “their partner” out of jail are now reunited with him – behind bars.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says Francine Olson and Brandon Reyes were arrested Monday night for impersonating a law enforcement officer after they tried to get inside a local jail by posing as detectives.

“The two, after telling DCSO dispatchers they were new detectives, attempted to gain access to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and were using the jail entrance intercom to communicate with staff,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “This was in an attempt to get ‘their partner’ George Chanza out of jail.”

Chanza, police say, was arrested last week on an outstanding warrant.

"The two have since been reunited with their partner and are now facing third-degree felony charges," the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office quipped in their Facebook post.

