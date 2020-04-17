Video shows crowds at Florida park despite stay-at-home order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped people in Florida from enjoying the outdoors.

A video recorded by a resident in Titusville, outside of Orlando, shows dozens of cars parked side-by-side at Parrish Park on Easter, despite state orders for people to social distance in public.

"Over the past couple weekends, it's been crazy," Dan Rojas, who captured the footage, told WKMG this week. “When you’re in here, there’s two, three hundred people here in this small space.”

“I think that the park should be closed,” he added.

Florida, like many other states across the U.S., has advised residents to stay at home and venture outside only for trips to essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Yet it has been up to the counties to decide whether the Sunshine State’s popular beaches and parks will remain open for visitors.

Beaches in Brevard County – where Titusville is located -- have been kept open, but with restrictions such as no sunbathing or gatherings of more than 10 people.

Despite all playgrounds being closed, “parks and trails remain open”, according to the county.

In response to Rojas’ video, Brevard County’s communications director, Don Walker, said the county is hesitant to further restrict recreational spaces.

“We want people to be able to go and hang outdoors and not be stuck in the house all day, but the problem is, we also are pushing the CDC recommendations of 6 feet social distancing, of avoiding mass gatherings,” he told WKMG.

As of Friday, the state of Florida has 23,340 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 668 deaths, statistics show. Johns Hopkins University says 192 of those cases and six of those deaths have been in Brevard County.