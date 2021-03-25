Florida authorities rescue kids found floating on paddleboard a mile off the coast

Florida authorities found two children floating on a paddleboard over a mile from shore, which launched a successful multi-agency rescue operation this week.

Beach authorities contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the two children started drifting away due to strong winds.

FWC deployed its patrol vessel Seahawk to try and retrieve the children before they were pushed too far out to sea. Working in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County Sheriff and Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Two rescue helicopters launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center security forces, capturing the rescue on video as the FWC reached the two children.

"The helicopter was about 10 minutes out, but our boat had already gotten to them," FWC spokesman Chad Weber told Click Orlando. "Our officers got them on the boat and were able to return them back to the beach."

The children were clinging to the paddleboard. Rescuers dragged the children to the Seahawk and assessed them, authorities said.

Both children were returned safely to their family.