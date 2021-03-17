Expand / Collapse search
Florida Popeye's drive-thru turns into wild brawl and robbery, video shows

One suspect swiped money out of the cash register, the Palm Beach County Sheriff says

By Paul Best | Fox News
A chicken sandwich run devolved into a "strong armed robbery" and wild brawl at a Popeye's in South Florida on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. 

A silver Nissan Sentra with four females inside was going through the Popeye's drive-thru in Lantana, Fla., when one of the passengers started arguing with the cashier. 

POPEYE'S IS TROLLING TACO BELL OVER ITS 'CHICKEN SANDWICH TACO' ITEM

The female passenger then allegedly spat at and attacked the cashier, prompting two other suspects to start brawling with other employees. 

One of the suspects allegedly reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money out of the cash register before they all hopped back into the car to drive away. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

