Florida police tell man to quit calling about stolen marijuana

A man in Florida repeatedly called 911 over the weekend to report that his roommate had stolen his weed, police said.

A deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office recounted the bizarre call on Twitter.

Deputy Neal Zalva says in the Twitter video that he called the man back to tell him to quit contacting the sheriff's office about his purloined pot.

The video was made as part of the agency's #TweetAlong program, which allows viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at the police work by the deputies.

TEXAS POT PROBLEM AS NEW HEMP LAW CREATES LEGAL CONFUSION

Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in Florida.

A sheriff's office spokesman says no charges were filed against the caller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.