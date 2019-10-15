Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida police tell man to quit calling about stolen marijuana

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' investigates the connection between marijuana and violenceVideo

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' investigates the connection between marijuana and violence

'Tell Your Children' author Alex Berenson discusses the link between marijuana use and mental health among youth.

A man in Florida repeatedly called 911 over the weekend to report that his roommate had stolen his weed, police said.

A deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office recounted the bizarre call on Twitter.

Deputy Neal Zalva says in the Twitter video that he called the man back to tell him to quit contacting the sheriff's office about his purloined pot.

The video was made as part of the agency's #TweetAlong program, which allows viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at the police work by the deputies.

TEXAS POT PROBLEM AS NEW HEMP LAW CREATES LEGAL CONFUSION

Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in Florida.

A sheriff's office spokesman says no charges were filed against the caller.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.