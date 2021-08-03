Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police ID boyfriend as suspect in shooting of mom killed in front of her two children

Benjamin Robert Williams is considered armed and dangerous, St. Petersburg police warn

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Police in Florida identified the boyfriend of a mother who was shot and killed in front of her two children as the suspect in her death, warning on Monday that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Benjamin Robert Williams, 38, is wanted in connection to the Saturday evening killing of 27-year-old Joana Peca, the St. Petersburg Police Department said

FLORIDA MOM SHOT AND KILLED IN FRONT OF HER TWO ‘TERRIFIED’ CHILDREN: POLICE

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found Peca dead inside her car from an apparent gunshot wound, department spokeswoman Sandra Bentil previously told Fox News.

Police warned that Williams is considered armed and dangerous as investigators continue searching for the suspect.

Peca’s two young children were also inside the vehicle. They were "unharmed, but terrified," Bentil said. 

Williams and Peca were in a relationship and shared a baby together, FOX13 Tampa reported, citing detectives. Police said Peca was holding their baby when "Williams shot her multiple times in the face." The older child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

<strong>Police at the scene of a shooting in St. Petersburg, Fla. </strong>

<strong>Police at the scene of a shooting in St. Petersburg, Fla. </strong> (FOX13 WTVT)

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

