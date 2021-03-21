Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police say man dies after jumping off resort balcony with parachute: report

Authorities said the man was BASE jumping

By David Aaro | Fox News
A man has died after jumping from a Florida resort balcony with a parachute, police said, according to reports on Sunday.

The unidentified man reportedly jumped from the 14-floor balcony at the Sunrise Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, WMBB reported.

MIAMI BEACH POLICE ARREST MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE DURING SPRING BREAKER RAUCOUS

Authorities said the man was BASE jumping and his parachute didn't open in time, according to the station.

Officials believe the man was in his 20s, Panama City's WJHG-TV reported. It's not clear if he was an out-of-state resident.

Panama City Beach, a popular spring break destination, is located about 100 miles southwest of Tallahassee. 

