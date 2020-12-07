Florida police raid home of fired health dept. data scientist who built state's COVID-19 tracker

Police in Florida conducted a raid on Monday at the home of a former Florida Department of Health employee who built the state’s COVID-19 case tracker only to be fired earlier this year for alleged insubordination.

The former employee, Rebekah Jones, published footage on her Twitter account which showed officers with their guns drawn entering the house. The former state employee said the officers “pointed a gun in my face” and “pointed guns at my kids” during the encounter. Jones claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of ordering the raid, claiming the Republican “sent the gestapo” to silence her.

“This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “This is what happens to people who speak truth to power.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger confirmed officers carried out a search warrant at Jones’ home. Authorities seized computer equipment during the raid.

The complaint alleged that Jones was suspected of accessing a Department of Health messaging service without permission.

“FDLE began an investigation November 10, 2020 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only,” Plessinger said in a statement.

“When agents arrived, they knocked on the door and called Ms. Jones in an attempt to minimize disruption to the family. Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung-up on agents,” the statement added. “After several attempts and verbal notifications that law enforcement officers were there to serve a legal search warrant, Ms. Jones eventually came to the door and allowed agents to enter. Ms. Jones family was upstairs when agents made entry into the home.

Representatives for the Florida Dept. of Health and DeSantis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jones, a data scientist, was fired from her role at the department of health in May. She has claimed that her dismissal was a result of her refusal to alter data related to COVID-19 cases in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis denied that Jones was a “chief architect” of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard. The governor’s office said Jones was fired for insubordination.

"Rebekah Jones exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the department, including her unilateral decisions to modify the department's COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors,” a representative for DeSantis told the Miami Herald at the time of her firing.

Since her firing, Jones utilized a crowdfunding campaign to launch her own version of a Florida COVID-19 case tracker.