Florida police officer struck by SUV in dashcam video while chasing shoplifter

A police officer in Florida was seriously injured last week after he was struck by a vehicle while chasing a shoplifter.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday as Officer Greg Wertman was trying to cross Gateway Boulevard.

Wertman had stopped his vehicle on the opposite side of the street, and stepped out to chase after shoplifting suspect Ryan Moody when he was struck.

Moody was running from a Kohl's department store when officers tried to arrest him, and then darted across Gateway Boulevard where he came across Wertman, WPLG reported.

In the video released to WSVN, Wertman can be seen running as the driver of an SUV accelerates because of a green light. The driver wasn't able to stop in time and struck the officer.

Wertman was rushed to an area hospital, where he remains in serious condition, the department said in a Twitter post.

In a statement, Wertman's family praised his fellow officers who "have not left his side since he was hurt and have made sure we have everything we need so that we can focus on his recovery."

"We ask that you pray for the safety of all law enforcement officers who leave their families and risk their lives to keep their communities safe," the statement said. "We look forward to the day Greg can return to work with his brothers and sisters in blue. We know he does, too."