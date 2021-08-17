Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police officer shot in the head nearly 2 months ago dies from his injuries

Officer Jason Raynor passed away with his family at his side Tuesday evening

By Paul Best , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Florida police officer who has been in critical condition since being shot in the head during a traffic stop on June 23 tragically died on Tuesday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced. 

Officer Jason Raynor passed away with his family at his side at 8:09 p.m.

"Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy," Young said in a statement. "Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten." 

Officer Raynor's family said last Wednesday that his "extensive injuries will take months and possibly years to recover from," but his condition tragically took a turn for the worst recently. 

Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, left, tragically passed away Tuesday evening, nearly two months after he was shot in the head during a traffic stop.  (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested three days after the shooting and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. 

The Office of the State Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any additional charges after Raynor's passing. 

Raynor's body camera footage showed Wallace getting out of his car and refusing to sit back down when Raynor told him to. 

The two began fighting after a brief exchange as Raynor yells, "Stop! Stop, man," and a gunshot rings out. Raynor was struck in the head. 

Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in June after allegedly shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who died Tuesday evening.  (FBI)

A 56-hour manhunt ensued that ended when law enforcement found Wallace at a treehouse on a property owned by the "Not F---ing Around Coalition," which Vice News described as "America's largest armed Black militia" earlier this year. 

The group has been involved in at least one violent incident before, when a member accidentally shot and wounded three other members during an armed rally in July 2020. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Michael Ruiz and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

