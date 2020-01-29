Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead

A triple-homicide investigation in South Florida prompted police Tuesday to issue an Amber Alert for a one-week-old baby boy who was last seen at the same Miami-area home where three women were found shot dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Tuesday seeking information about 1-week old Andrew Caballeiro. He is believed to be with his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. The elder Caballeiro had not been named as a suspect as of early Tuesday.



Miami-Dade Police also asked the public for help locating the father and son, sharing additional pictures of the pair.

“We are seeking the assistance of the community to locate Ernesto Caballeiro and his newborn infant son, out of concern for their welfare. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1,” Miami-Dade Police tweeted.

On Monday, three women were found dead from fatal gunshot wounds inside a Miami-Dade County home, The Associated Press reported, citing the Miami Herald. Police said the elder Caballeiro knew at least one of the victims, but any further connection is unclear. Their names have not been released.

The father is believed to be traveling in a 2001 White Chevy Express with the Florida tag HETY13. The van may have decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.” The alert urged the public not to approach the vehicle and instead contact law enforcement immediately by calling Miami Dade Police at 305-471-2400 or 9-1-1.

