Florida police hand out scratch-off lottery tickets instead of speeding tickets on Christmas

Police in a central Florida city have been issuing scratch-off lottery tickets instead of speeding fines to Christmas Day travelers.

By early Wednesday afternoon, Melbourne Police officers had handed out 30 lottery tickets along with warnings to drivers caught speeding or violating other traffic laws.

Sgt. Jamie Rocque was quoted by Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/1eETQiM ) as saying that officers bought the lottery tickets with their own money to spread a bit of holiday cheer while ensuring public safety.

Rocque says the officers have gotten "a lot of surprised looks."

