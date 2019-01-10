Florida police dog given Narcan after overdose on the job

A Florida police dog got an overdose-reversal medication on Wednesday after he sniffed drugs on a passenger boarding a cruise ship, officials said.

Jake, a golden retriever with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, experienced seizurelike symptoms and lost motor skills as he detected the drugs on someone about to board the Norwegian Epic cruise ship in Port Canaveral.

Jake was given Narcan, a brand of the opioid overdose medication naloxone, because officials weren't sure what was causing the reaction.

The passenger who allegedly had drugs was charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription after deputies found that he had a sedative and other prescription drugs, as well as an amphetamine and ecstasy, according to the sheriff's office.

A spokesperson said Jake shouldn't suffer any long-term effects from the Narcan episode and will return to work.

