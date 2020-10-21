Florida police department celebrates 100-year-old veteran's birthday with car parade

The Fort Pierce Police Department in Florida threw a parade on Tuesday honoring military veteran Clarence McDuffie in celebration of his 100th birthday.

Officers organized a patrol car parade for the Georgia born U.S. Army veteran, to salute his service in World War II, CBS 12 reported.

McDuffie has lived in Fort Pierce since the 1950s, following the war.

McDuffie is reportedly a father of seven and has 17 grandchildren.

He also has close to 35 great-grandchildren, some of whom participated in parade festivities and stopped by to wish him a happy birthday.