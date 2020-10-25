Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police chief remembered as 'friend and mentor,' dies in plane crash

Sheriff's deputies said the police chief was the sole occupant of the plane

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida police chief died late Sunday morning after crashing a single-engine plane, authorities have confirmed.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham crashed the plane around 11: 30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Ave. in Dunnellon, a small city located in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was remembered fondly by those who knew him. 

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was remembered fondly by those who knew him.  (Ocala Police Department)

Sheriff’s deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash and found Graham dead at the scene. Authorities said he was the sole occupant of the plane.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Graham was by job description “a fellow law enforcement leader” but he personally regarded him as a “friend and mentor.”

NAVY ID’S CREW KILLED IN ALABAMA PLANE CRASH

“He did all of these well. His service and dedication to his community was never questioned. He loved being the Ocala Police Chief. He loved Ocala and Ocala love him back. He will be missed by so many that he has affected…myself included,” Woods wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal Aviation Administration officials and detectives with the MCSO major crimes unit are investigating Graham’s death. No further details were released.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.