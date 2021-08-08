Florida pickup rams into Waffle House, injuring 5, including a child

Five people, including a child, were injured Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck rammed through a Waffle House in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue units responded a little after 2 p.m. to a vehicle that had struck and partially drove through a section of the restaurant, the department said.

Two people – an adult and a child – suffered serious injuries, a TFR spokesman told Fox News. They were both transported to area hospitals as trauma alerts.

Three other people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 13 that the vehicle smashed through the restaurant's windows and drove halfway through the building before stopping.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.