Florida pastor who fought against alcohol sales on Sundays charged with possessing child porn

The pastor of a Florida church who has crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to a report.

William Dalton Milam, 62, was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child porn, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Milam’s name has been removed from the website of the Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, where he last provided a sermon on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agents received a tip about Milam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to a computer address traced to his home.

A search warrant led agents to several devices containing child porn, some depicting children as young as 3 engaged in sex acts, an official said.

In 2016, Milam was vocal during a campaign by Santa Rosa County municipalities to change local ordinances to allow the sale of liquor on Sundays."Oh for the old days, the old days when NO restaurant was open on Sundays," Milam wrote in a piece for the News Journal on July 17, 2016.

"Oh for the days when ‘blue laws’ were in effect all over this country. But, those days are gone. There are a significant amount of people who appreciate that the streets of our city could be just a little safer with no Sunday sale of liquor," he wrote.

Milam has been booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.