Florida deputies seen buying shoes, sandwich for man in need

What began as a routine loitering call quickly became an opportunity for a good deed when Florida deputies helped a man in need.

Pasco sheriff's deputies were responding to a call at a gas station north of Tampa, according to Amanda Hunter, the public information manager for the sheriff’s office. "The original call was for someone who was loitering behind the gas station. But in talking with the subject they noticed he was not wearing any shoes."

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the heartwarming encounter.

"You ain’t got shoes my dude?" one of the deputies asked the man.

The deputies then went to a nearby store and bought the man a pair of flip-flops.

The man was seen putting on the flip-flops before the deputies asked if he was hungry.

"Let me see what I can do," the deputy said before getting the man a hoagie to eat.

"You got shoes and you got food," the deputy said. "Now, you good?"

According to Hunter, good deeds like this have happened frequently.

"This is not an uncommon story for deputies. It’s not one we really talk about enough, but this is very common for the Pasco sheriff’s office," she said. "We serve all citizens no matter their conditions or anything like that. The deputy mentioned in the video, ‘No human being should go without shoes.’ It was just a no-brainer. The deputy saw this person with no shoes and didn’t even think twice about heading to the store to grab him some."

The motto at the Pasco sherriff’s office is "we fight as one," Hunter explained.

"That’s us fighting together with the community to make a better Pasco," she said. "I can’t speak for every law enforcement officer across the country, but I can tell you that an overwhelming majority of our people are in this job to help people. Whether that be on a call for service in a domestic violence situation or as you see in this video just helping someone out with a quick meal and some shoes. Deputies at our agency get involved in this career because they have a deep desire to help people."