Florida parents fight back against school mask mandates with lawsuit fundraiser

As schools in Florida work to return to a normal schedule following the COVID-19 outbreak, there are some parents who are fighting back against mask mandates and other coronavirus regulations being imposed by the state.

One anti-mask group had raised $11,300 (after setting a goal of $11.000) through a GoFundMe campaign as of Wednesday evening, to hire an attorney to legally oppose mask mandates from the Sarasota County School district.

The page said the funds would go toward paying the cost of a potential lawsuit to overturn the facial covering directive.

"It is not the role nor responsibility of the public school district to make medical decisions for all families universally," a message from the fundraising page reads. "Each family has the right and freedom to make medical decisions independently. We expect and demand that those rights are recognized by the Sarasota County School district and its board."

FLORIDIANS HAVE ALREADY CAST 1.8 MILLION BALLOTS FOR THE 2020 ELECTION

"They have overstepped their authority and must be reminded that they are accountable to the voting public," the post went on to say. "We are taking action to have the mask mandate decision reversed immediately for the physical, emotional, and social well-being of our children. The decisions made by the board are not in the best interest of the people they serve.

"With your help WE CAN fight for optional masks, fair and equal means of education and providing a healthy and beneficial learning environment for our children and teachers," it continued. "This is the full cost of the suit from beginning to end. Every donation helps and we look forward to continuing to fight this battle with you!"

This news comes after the Pinellas County School Board also received backlash when it extended the district’s mask mandate, despite objections from parents who said the coverings are not necessary and are harmful to their children, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WPBF in West Palm Beach also ran a story this week about the Indian River County school district’s proposal to end its own mask mandate. The debate dragged out for so long with public comments, the decision was punted until Thursday.