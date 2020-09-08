Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Published

Florida plant explosion sparks massive plume of smoke, fires

The Palm Bay blast was blamed on a refrigeration issue at the plant

By Fox 35 | Fox News
An explosion occurred on Tuesday morning in Palm Bay, Fla., after a fire broke out at a research facility, causing a massive plume of smoke and fire damage, city officials confirmed.

Just before 11 a.m., the Palm Bay Police Department said that they received reports of an explosion in the area of U.S. 1 and RJ Conlan Boulevard. The incident happened at the Far Research Plant.

The explosion also reportedly caused fires, including a significant one in the area of PB Road and RJ Conlon.

Most of the smoke has dissipated and during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed that no one was injured.

The plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

The plume of smoke could be seen for miles. (Palm Bay Police)

They explained that the incident happened because of a refrigeration issue on-site that caused several barrels of solvent to catch fire. Thankfully, fire units were able to get foam on the fire and get it out.

