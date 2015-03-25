Florida Newborn Dies After Pit Bull Attack in Home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A newborn baby is dead after being attacked by a pit bull in a Florida home.
The newborn died at a hospital. Authorities have not released the baby's name.
Department of Children and Families spokesman John Harrell says the state agency and police are investigating whether the baby was being supervised and whether the dog previously showed aggressive behavior.
City animal control officials say the young dog has been euthanized.