Florida mother charged after 4-year-old son left in car dies

Authorities say a Florida woman is charged with manslaughter after drinking and using drugs while her 14-month-old son was in a hot car. The boy eventually died from heat stroke.

Emily Hartman was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter by neglect, as well as drug possession.

Online court records show Hartman was being held in jail without bond Wednesday. She was appointed a public defender, but the name of the lawyer wasn't listed.

Police in Melbourne, Florida, say Hartman told detectives she had left her son in a car for four hours while she was inside a house getting cocaine and smoking marijuana. The affidavit also says she had been drinking at a bar and a friend's place with her son in the car before that.