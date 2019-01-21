Florida moongazers fail to notice high tide flooding SUV, police say

Spectators who were watching the "super blood Moon" at a beach in Florida seemingly didn't realize their car was getting swept away by the tide.

The moongazers were at Ponte Vedra Beach late Sunday to watch the rare celestial event, WJXT reported Monday, citing the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The Honda CRV finally was pulled out of the ocean early Monday, the sheriff's office told the news station.

Skywatchers on Sunday turned out to catch 2019's only total lunar eclipse. It was referred to as "'super' because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full moon and 'blood' because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue," according to NASA.

The eclipse also was visible across the Atlantic, in western and northern Europe. The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until May 26, 2021, scientists have said.