Florida mom, bikini model defends family in gunfight during armed home invasion

A Florida bikini model grabbed a pistol and got into a shootout with armed home invasion suspects who broke in while her husband, 7-year-old son and their friends were watching the NBA Finals, according to local reports.

Ansley Pacheco, 26, was in the bathroom when two men broke in, and forced her family and friends to the floor at gunpoint, according to Miami's WPLG-TV.

Home surveillance video shows the suspects surprising a friend of Pacheco’s in the driveway before pushing him inside, where a group was watching the game.

The suspects made everyone in the living room get on the floor.

But another camera shows Pacheco in a bedroom. She grabs an object from a nightstand and can be heard yelling at the suspects.

“I just knew that I had to do something, and my first instinct was to grab the gun and defend my husband and my son,” she told WPLG.

In the video, she shouts, “Don’t shoot me, my son is in here,” then gunshots ring out.

Pacheco told Miami FOX affiliate WSVN-TV that the suspects opened fire.

After an exchange, the suspects reportedly fled, and Pacheco’s husband, identified by WSVN as Daniel Pacheco, took the gun from her.

An exterior camera captured him chasing the suspects down the driveway before they sped off as more shots were fired. They reportedly stole watches and jewelry.

Miami-Dade police confirmed they responded to an armed home invasion robbery the night of Oct. 4 on 86th Avenue.

Pacheco told local outlets that she did not know the suspects, and they remain at large. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a potential $1,000 reward in the case.

No one was injured – but the homeowner said that’s not the point.

“They could’ve killed me,” Pacheco told WSVN. “They could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care.”

Pacheco models on various social media platforms and websites, including OnlyFans and Instagram. Two photographers with whom she has worked did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment.