Florida mom arrested after sons drown in apartment complex pool

The mother of two young boys who ventured into a Florida apartment complex pool and drowned has been arrested, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Wildline Joseph, 23, was charged with manslaughter in the May 22 deaths of her sons Branario Minto, 5, and Ja’Kye Joseph, 6. She was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Don Prichard said.

“Detectives said Joseph failed to provide proper care and supervision for the brothers, which makes her responsible for their deaths," Prichard said.

Investigators obtained surveillance video showing Branario and Ja’Kye running to the pool area around 7:16 p.m. without supervision, according to reports.

Joseph’s boyfriend John Lynn, 24, was arrested for manslaughter Tuesday, the Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The drownings occurred in a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale, the paper reported.

Joseph found the boys at the bottom of the pool around 9:30 p.m., Fox 7 Miami reported in May.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” Joseph said, according to the station. “They’re only 5, and they’re only 6. I lost my babies too early. Branario was supposed to graduate on the 28th, but it is what it is. I’m sorry. I didn’t get to save them. I’m so sorry. If I was there, I could have saved them.”