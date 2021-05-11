Expand / Collapse search
Florida mom accused of ordering son to fight another child: report

Gensler allegedly told authorities that her son was being provoked throughout the day, the report said

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Florida mother, 35, is accused of encouraging her son to square off with another child on Friday and then allegedly jumping into the fight herself, a report said.

ClickOrlando reported that Jamie Gensler was arrested after allegedly confronting the other child about knocking over a basketball hoop. She is accused of encouraging her own son to confront the alleged victim, the report said. The ages of the children were not mentioned in the report.

Gensler is accused of directing her son during the fight and telling him to hit the alleged victim in the "balls and guts," the website reported. The report, citing the sheriff’s office, said authorities accused Gensler of punching the other child and slapping him.

The report said that Gensler allegedly told authorities that her son was being provoked throughout the day by the alleged victim and his friends. The report said she faces charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

