Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Florida mom, 4 kids haven't been seen for 6 weeks, sheriff's office says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Sheriff’s office: Florida mom, 4 kids haven't been seen for 6 weeksVideo

Sheriff’s office: Florida mom, 4 kids haven't been seen for 6 weeks

Florida mom and 4 kids haven't been seen for 6 weeks. It isn’t clear why they weren’t reported missing sooner but the 32 year old and her children, ranging in age from 1 to 10 years-old, were last seen 40 miles from where they live.

A Florida woman and her four children have been missing for about six weeks and loved ones are growing increasingly concerned, officials said Sunday.

Casei Jones, 32, and her kids – Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 – were last seen in early August in Ocala, Fla., a city roughly 40 miles south of Gainesville, where the family lives.

KENTUCKY MOTHER ANDREA KNABEL, A VOLUNTEER WHO SEARCHES FOR MISSING PEOPLE, REPORTED MISSING

Casei Jones and her four children, pictured here, have been missing for roughly six weeks, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Casei Jones and her four children, pictured here, have been missing for roughly six weeks, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The family was reported missing on Sunday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office told Fox News on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear why Jones and her children weren't reported missing sooner or if officials believe the family left of their own volition, but authorities said Jones' relatives "are concerned for her wellbeing," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

REMAINS OF MISSING CALIFORNIA MOTHER OF 3 DISCOVERED, HUSBAND ARRESTED, SHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS

"I've never ever been so scared," Jones' mother, Nikki Jones, told WOFL. "They don't know where she's at. They went to the house and she’s gone. The house is empty."

Jones might be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plate number 91SEJ, officials said.

Jones might be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plate number 91SEJ, officials said. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother of four may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plate number 91SEJ, according to the sheriff's office. A search has not been organized for Jones or the children due to the length of time since the quintet's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Jones or her children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.