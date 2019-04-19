Florida middle school girls arrested after teacher discovered their plans to kill nine people, police say

Two female students at a Florida middle school were arrested this week after a teacher discovered their plans to kill at least nine people, police say.

The teacher reportedly became suspicious when she noticed the two 14-year-old girls acting "hysterical" while looking for a folder at Avon Park Middle School in central Florida. The teacher later found the folder, which was labeled "private info," "do not open," and "Project 11/9," according to Fox 13.

Inside, the teacher found eight pieces of paper which made reference to guns and listed nine people by their full names or initials that the girls allegedly wanted to kill.

The girls, who are not being named because of their ages, were arrested after school on Wednesday when the teacher reported her findings to police.

The folder reportedly included detailed notes about what the girls would wear as they carried out their plans, with hand-written additions such as "no nails," and "no hair showing from the moment we put on our clothes," WTSP reports.

An incident report by the Highlands County Sherriff's office said that "the plans were written in great detail as to how they would lure the victims, kill the victims, and dispose of the victims' bodies." The plans reportedly revealed that the girls would pick up three individuals and kill them, and another six were also to be killed.

The teacher who reported the girls said that she heard one say that she would say it was a "prank" if the folder was found and connected to her.

A parent of a different child at the school said that she was particularly surprised to hear which two girls were involved with the alleged "hit list," because they were considered popular and well-liked at Avon Park Middle School.

“It’s scary not knowing if your kid was on that list or not,” Vicky Setters told Fox 13. “[One of the suspects] was real friendly and everything. They said that it didn’t seem like it would be her, either one of them, they were both real friends and popular in school.”

Both girls were taken to a juvenile justice facility in nearby Bartow, and are facing nine counts each for conspiracy to commit premeditated homicide, and three counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

This isn't the first time police have uncovered alleged murder plots by underage students in the area. Two girls aged 11 and 12 were arrested about 30 miles away from Avon Park Middle School in October after they were found to be connected to a plan to kill at least 15 people with an array of weapons, including a pizza cutter, and allegedly wanted to drink their victims' blood.