Florida men help foster families amid coronavirus: ‘Just a way to bless them’

A group of men in Florida are on a special mission to help foster families.

Man Up Tampa Bay, a faith-based men's group, has picked up and delivered chicken tenders to more than 220 foster families.

"It’s just a way to bless them and serve them a nice hot meal," Jeff Ford, one of the men, told FOX 13. "We believe that foster parents are unsung heroes because they are taking in these kids."

The group of 60 men have been volunteering and asking others to join them.

"We just think that Jesus wants us to act and not just talk,” Ford said. “So that's what we are doing out here in the community. We're acting on behalf of the kids. We're acting on behalf of the foster parents."

PDQ, a fast-food chicken restaurant, has been giving a discount to Man Up Tampa Bay to help with the effort.

"The kids deserve better and that's what we are trying to do make their lives a little better," PDQ's Jeff Kamis told the FOX affiliate.