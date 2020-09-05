Police seek Florida man in interstate-highway attack on wife

Police are searching for a man investigators say beat his wife on the side of a Florida highway and threatened to kill her after their truck careered off the asphalt following a tire blowout.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday when troopers say Joey Morgan, 45, grabbed the steering wheel of the Dodge Ram from his wife, who was driving, after the vehicle failure on I-75 in Pasco County, Fox 29 reported.

As the truck came to a stop, witnesses told police, Morgan walked around to the driver's side and pulled his wife of 12 years out by her hair, headbutted her, punched her several times and pushed her into oncoming traffic as a semi-truck approached.

Morgan allegedly told his wife he was going to kill her before running off into the woods, police said.

Authorities searched the area and were unable to find Morgan, who is being sought on suspicion of attempted murder.