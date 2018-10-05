Florida man used Pinterest template to print counterfeit money, tried to sell it on Facebook, police say

A Florida man looking to make a quick buck printed dozens of counterfeit bills at a library using a Pinterest template and then tried to sell the phony money on Facebook, police said.

Levy Newberry, 29, printed counterfeit 5, 10, 20 and 50 dollar bills on resume paper he bought at Walmart, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. He faces forgery charges.

“He found the template on Pinterest to print the bills and decided to give it a whirl himself,” Pasco County Office Det. Spencer Hubbell told FOX13 News. “It wasn’t very good. It was on plain paper quality, but he didn’t really have a specific reason for printing. He just said he wanted to see what they would turn out like.”

Newberry allegedly tried to sell the fake bills on Facebook and reportedly told cops he had a buyer willing to purchase $500 worth of counterfeit currency in exchange for $250 worth of real money.

Newberry's scheme was derailed after he allegedly gave some of the counterfeit cash to his landlord, who called authorities. Hubbell said deputies recovered more than $700 in fake money.