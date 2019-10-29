Florida man dressed as Trump at Halloween fair allegedly punched in face by 14-year-old

A Florida teen showed her apparent disdain for President Trump when she allegedly punched a man who was dressed up as the commander in chief at a Halloween fair over the weekend, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old girl walked up to the man, who was standing on line with his family Saturday night for a haunted house at the Collier County Fairgrounds, and punched him in the jaw, officials said.

The girl then allegedly laughed and ran back to a group of friends, the Naples Daily News reported, citing the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The Trump fan told authorities he approached the teen to ask her why she did that, and a deputy later questioned the 14-year-old and her parents.

Investigators said that "the sole motivation was to strike 'Trump'," and a county school system employee reportedly told officials the incident was filmed and posted to Instagram.

The teen was charged with misdemeanor battery.