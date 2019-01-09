Florida man tried to kidnap 2 women in one night, including victim who begged to be set free, police say

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he tried to kidnap two women in separate, violent incidents -- including one in which the victim asked to be let go at least 50 times, police said.

Alexander Manzano, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after authorities received a call about a woman screaming someone had tried to kidnap her, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office obtained by Fox News.

The woman, 34, told police she was walking at about 11:30 p.m. in Immokalee when a white pickup truck pulled up behind her. She said a man got out, walked up behind her and placed her in a chokehold.

The man then tried to drag the woman toward his truck, but the victim fought back as the man continued to punch and choke her. A passing driver stopped to help the woman, and the man fled the scene, according to police.

Deputies later stopped a vehicle and detained Manzano, whose description matched that of the suspect sought in the attack.

Police said earlier that night deputies received a call about a naked woman who ran to a residence pleading for help.

The woman, 51, told police she got a flat tire near a bar when she was approached by a man driving a white truck who offered to give her a ride to a gas station.

Instead of driving her home, however, the man took the woman to a cemetery, where she begged at least 50 times to be let out, according to police. The 51-year-old attempted to get out of the car, but the passenger side handle was broken and she could not open the door, the report said.

The man then threatened the woman with a knife and told her he "wanted sex" and forced her to take her clothes off, according to the arrest report.

The woman was eventually able to get away after putting her hand out the window and opening the passenger door from the outside.

Both women identified Manzano as the person who accosted them, according to the report. Manzano faces several charges, including two kidnapping-related charges, jail records show.