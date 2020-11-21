Florida man still pitching trailer park as site of future Trump presidential library

A Florida man says he is ready to turn a trailer park into the location of the Trump presidential library.

James Arena, who suggested last year that Briny Breezes, Fla., become Trump Town USA — and then received death threats — said he still thinks the 46-acre waterfront tract would be the perfect setting for the library and a hotel that could host international summits.

Briny Breezes is made up entirely of a trailer park and sits between the Atlantic Ocean and Intercoastal Waterway just north of Delray Beach and in what is now President Trump’s home county of Palm Beach.

TRUMP CALLS INTO VIRTUAL G20 SUMMIT, TALKS COVID-19 WITH WORLD LEADERS

“This is the most prestigious piece of real estate available in the United States of America,” said Arena, 38, who was raised in Briny Breezes. “You will never ever, ever find a better piece of property.”

Arena, who is a real estate broker, stressed that he is not officially representing Briny Breezes, where he still lives. He pegged the potential sale price at $1 billion and said 60% of the trailers’ owners would have to agree to sell.

Meanwhile, New York City Councilman Joe Borelli has his own ideas on where the library should go — on Staten Island.

The Republican, who represents Staten Island, pitched the proposal last year, writing the president about building his library there.

His office did not return requests for comment on whether he was still pushing the plan.

TRUMP TAKES CREDIT FOR PFIZER VACCINE DEVELOPMENT, SAYS AMERICANS WOULDN'T HAVE ONE YET WITHOUT HIS LEADERSHIP

But with President Trump refusing to concede the election, no formal plans for a library after he leaves office have been announced.

Trump told NBC’s Chuck Todd last year that he had a lot of properties that could serve as library sites.

“The nice part, I don’t have to worry about buying a location,” he said.

The White House did not return a request for comment.

Presidential libraries have a prestige factor — a monument to an administration.

“It’s a chance to document your legacy,” said Bert Chapman, a Purdue University professor of library science. “For the president to demonstrate their impact.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Thirteen presidents have established libraries since Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his intention in 1938 to create one at his Hyde Park, NY, home.

They are built with private funds with the records maintained by the federal government.

President Obama’s library is the first one that will be all digital and will be part of the Obama Presidential Center, which is under construction in Chicago.