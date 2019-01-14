Florida man threatens to kill neighbor with 'kindness' - the name of his machete, cops say

They say to “kill them with kindness” -- but one Florida man may have taken that advice a bit too literally.

Bryan Duane Stewart, 30, was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a machete on which he had etched the word “kindness.”

Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies said a neighbor heard yelling and banging coming from Stewart’s home all day.

At around midnight, the unnamed neighbor told police he heard Stewart tell another person in the house he was going “to kill ‘em with kindness,” the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The neighbor, along with another neighbor who expressed concern for a woman and child who also lived in the house, reportedly went to Stewart’s home to tell him to keep it down.

FLORIDA MAN CHEWS UP SEAT OF POLICE CAR AFTER COCAINE ARREST, OFFICIALS SAY

Stewart then came out of the house with a knife raised in an upward motion, police said in the arrest report.

The first neighbor reportedly stepped in front of the other and blocked Stewart’s attempted knife strike, with the victim later telling authorities he suffered a half-inch cut on his left hand.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, cops said Stewart reeked of alcohol and noted that officers had to “repeat things numerous times.”

Deputies said he also became belligerent, very aggressive and kept banging his head on the patrol unit, WEAR reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a person with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at Santa Rosa County Jail on $10,000 bond.