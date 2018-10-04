Florida man threatens he's 'about ready to kill' neighbor, himself over walkway dispute during city council meeting

A disgruntled Florida man threatened to kill his neighbor and then himself in an ongoing dispute over a shared walkway at a city council meeting this week.

Leonard Towsley, 56, took to the podium Monday during the Edgewater City Council meeting to address an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, William Hamilton.

“He took full advantage of you peoples’ stupidity, arrogance and animosity and made you think that he could get, you could get away with doing his dirty work for him,” Towsley said after pausing multiple times to compose himself.

Towsley was referencing an issue involving a shared walkway between his property and Hamilton’s.

The trouble started a few years ago when Hamilton paved the walkway with asphalt after the city granted him a permit to do so, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Records obtained by the news agency show that Hamilton called police on Towsley three times in 2017, all resulting in three misdemeanor charges for which the man never was prosecuted.

In one incident, Towsley allegedly dug up pieces of the asphalt and in another, he spray painted the walkway.

“If you two lowlifes get re-elected, all hell's going to break loose down there because I have reached my end and I am about ready to kill that piece of s*** Hamilton,” he said. “Then I’m going to end up taking my own life.”

Towsley continued his rant before being escorted out of the meeting by two officers.

“You’re going to have two dead bodies laying in the middle of the street that you are going to have to answer for because of that scumbag!”

“Do you two b****** want to go to prison because of him for a double murder?” Towsley said to two specific council members.

Capt. Joe Mahoney told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that the police department is still conducting an investigation into the threats made by Towsley.