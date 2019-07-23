Florida man texts landlord 'I killed him dude' after alleged murder: police

A Florida man reportedly texted his landlord “I killed him dude” after allegedly stabbing another man who he claims was trying to rape him inside his apartment, police said.

Jose Luis Chavez, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and grand theft in the third degree in connection with the death of Rogelio Andrade Hernandez, 40, and the theft of Hernandez's car, which Chavez allegedly used to flee the scene.

In a text to his landlord obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Chavez reportedly wrote “hey dude yesterday a guy came into my room and he wanted to nail me so I killed him dude.”

The landlord called police who arrived at the home at approximately 9:52 a.m. and discovered the victim’s body.

Chavez was arrested later that day by the Ocoee Police, who said Chavez admitted to killing Hernandez. Chavez allegedly said he had been asleep when he suddenly woke up to see the victim trying to remove his pants, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing an arrest report.

Chavez allegedly said he thought the victim was trying to rape him so he stabbed him multiple times. Police also said Chavez admitted the pair had been drinking and doing drugs prior to the fatal stabbing.

Police reportedly said during their interview that Chavez showed no remorse and claimed self-defense.

Jail records on Tuesday showed Chavez was being held at the Orange County Jail with no bond. It was not clear when he is due in court next.