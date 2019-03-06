Florida man admitted to killing elderly woman, boasted about losing virginity: reports

A Florida man suspected of killing an elderly woman in January later told three people he was "not a virgin anymore" and admitted to killing the woman, according to court documents.

Thomas Evans, 35, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Frances Axley, 78, on New Year’s Day, Naples police said.

The woman’s son and two other people were together at a hotel in Fort Myers when Evans called one member of the group, the Naples Daily News reported, citing court documents. The witnesses told detectives that Evans, who was on speakerphone, boasted to the group he had lost his virginity and that he killed Axley.

Axley’s son, whose name was reportedly redacted from the police affidavit, told police that Evans might have wanted to kill his mom because he had appeared to take over the friend group. The man told authorities Evans had never been to his home before, according to the Naples Daily News.

Responding officers found Axley dead on the ground and bloody footprints in the home, according to the newspaper.

Investigators had also discovered that Evans was using one of Axley’s credit cards and tracked down surveillance footage to link him to the murder, People reported.

Evans is set to be arraigned March 25.