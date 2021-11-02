Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man crashes allegedly stolen van in high-speed police chase then jumps off 55-foot bridge, video shows

Bryan Gray did a front flip into the Caloosahatchee River, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man led police on a high-speed chase in an allegedly stolen van Friday evening before crashing the vehicle on a bridge and jumping 55 feet into the water below, video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows. 

Bryan Gray, 34, was rescued from the water about 10 minutes later by the Fort Meyers Police Department's Marine Unit and transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

A Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter captured the dramatic chase as the van swerved into both guardrails before coming to a stop. 

FLORIDA SOCIAL MEDIA STAR ARRESTED AFTER PROVOKING HIGH-SPEED CHASE FOR FUN, POLICE SAY

Gray can be seen jumping over the railing, throwing his hands in the air, then doing a front flip into the Caloosahatchee River, according to the video. 

  • Image 1 of 4

    Bryan Gray crashed a stolen van on the Edison Bridge Friday evening shortly before midnight, according to police.  (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Police video shows the suspect hesitating for just a matter of seconds before doing a front flip into the river below.  (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 3 of 4

    (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 4 of 4

    (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

A motorboat with three law enforcement officers located Gray clinging to one of the bridge's columns shortly after midnight. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money