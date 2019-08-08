Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida man says he's lucky to be alive after apparent shark attack

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man injured his left arm in an apparent shark attack while scuba diving Saturday, according to a report.

Mario Avila, 37, was released from the hospital Tuesday. He told KCNC-TV a bull shark bit his arm and nearly killed him off the coast of Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne.

SHARKS ATTACK 2 SURFERS MINUTES APART AT FLORIDA BEACH: REPORTS

“I was diving and immediately, the shark came and attacked me. I never saw it,” he told the station. "I automatically pushed it away with my other arm and that’s when he tore up all my fingers and my chest."

Avila was recused by fishermen on a nearby charter boat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After his release, which left him in a cast, he told KCNC he was lucky to be alive. “I was reborn on August 3rd," he said.