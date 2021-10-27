Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man posted bomb-making instructions online for ISIS, facing up to 15 years in prison

Samuel Baptiste posted documents entitled, 'Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb' and 'Improvised Explosive Devices'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Senior Pentagon official confirms ISIS-K could have capability to attack U.S. in ‘6-12 months’ Video

Senior Pentagon official confirms ISIS-K could have capability to attack U.S. in ‘6-12 months’

Pentagon officials testify regarding Afghanistan security before Senate Armed Services Committee

A 29-year-old Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to materially support terrorism after he posted multiple documents online for ISIS terrorists with instructions on creating homemade bombs. 

Samuel Baptiste is facing up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release when he is sentenced in January, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida

A mock-up of a pipe bomb is displayed by authorities at City Hall in New York. 

A mock-up of a pipe bomb is displayed by authorities at City Hall in New York.  (Associated Press)

In November 2016, Baptiste uploaded documents entitled, "Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb," "Pipe Bombs," "Improvised Explosive Devices" and "Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1."

FORMER CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT CONVICTED OF TERRORISM CHARGE, TRYING TO HELP ISIS

The documents were uploaded for "persons whom he believed were acting on behalf of ISIS," according to the U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case. 

  • A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a statement posted on jihadist websites said on Sunday. The group, previously known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS, has renamed itself "Islamic State" and proclaimed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadi as "Caliph" - the head of the state, the statement said. REUTERS/Stringer (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR BEST QUALITY IMAGE ALSO SEE: GF2EAAO0VU501 - GM1EA6U08CF01
    Image 1 of 2

    ISIS has long waged a recruitment and propaganda war online. (Reuters)

  • FILE -- This undated file image posted on a militant website on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), now called the Islamic State group, marching in Raqqa, Syria. Expelling the Islamic State group from the last territory it held along the Turkey-Syria border has dealt a critical blow to the extremists, cutting their supply lines. That could affect their ability to protect their last bastions the cities of Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq. (Militant Website via AP, File)
    Image 2 of 2

    This undated file image posted on a militant website shows fighters from the Islamic State group marching in Raqqa, Syria, Jan. 14, 2014. (Militant website via Associated Press)

He was originally indicted in August 2018 on four counts of distributing information pertaining to explosives, one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of attempting to provide material support to terrorists. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baptiste was previously sentenced to 80 months in prison on federal weapons charges. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money