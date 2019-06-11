Florida man arrested after hiding meth in container of 'hot, fresh potato wedges,' police say

A Florida man’s order was up after deputies discovered a bag of meth inside a styrofoam container of “hot, fresh potato wedges,” authorities said.

James Simpson, 48, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police conducted a traffic stop, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said Simpson was wanted on an active drug warrant for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County.

A deputy searching the vehicle found six grams of methamphetamines inside a container mixed in with potato wedges, the sheriff’s office said.

Simpson was arrested and faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.